Liverpool transfer target now drops agents as comments will put Hughes on red alert

Mohammed Kudus may have attracted a fresh wave of wandering eyes after his decision to axe his former agents.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ghanaian will take on his family and legal team as his new representatives.

🚨🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus will be now represented by relatives and legal team after decision to part ways with his former agents. pic.twitter.com/jCIe34Qf8a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2024

This follows the expiration of the West Ham United footballer’s £85m release clause.

It remains unclear what asking price the Hammers will now set to deter suitors for the Liverpool-linked (Echo) 23-year-old.

Comments to intrigue Liverpool

It surely won’t have escaped the notice of decision-makers at the AXA training centre that Kudus is a big fan of now Reds coach Johnny Heitinga.

The 40-year-old worked with Kudus at both West Ham and Ajax and was labelled ‘the best coach I had at Ajax’.

“I felt very good under Heitinga. He was the best coach I had at Ajax…Apart from the training aspect, I also hold him in high regard in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have liked to have worked with him longer,” the Premier League attacker told Voetbal Primeur.

“He is a top trainer and I really appreciated his efforts to make the players better at the time. When he took over for the rest of the season, he immediately showed impact. Things got better.”

Is the former Everton man’s presence at Anfield something that would prove conducive to luring the No.14 to L4?

Perhaps not alone, though the presence of former Eredivisie coach Arne Slot may prove attractive given the Ghana international was present in Holland at the time to witness Feyenoord’s remarkable title win.

All small factors that could help Liverpool in their bid to land Kudus’ signature this summer. If they want it, that is.

