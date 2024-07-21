After Leny Yoro: Liverpool now set to miss out on another target as ‘signature expected next week’ – Fabrizio Romano

Formerly Liverpool-linked target (TEAMtalk) Riccardo Calafiori looks increasingly set to make a switch to Arsenal this summer.

This comes despite one report from football.london alleging that the Gunners were only prepared to fork out £34m for the Italian’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano, however, now notes on X (formerly Twitter) that a ‘new round of talks’ are scheduled today ‘to close the deal’.

🚨🔴⚪️ More on Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal exclusive story. New round of talks ready on Sunday in order to close the deal, just waiting for Bologna and FC Basel to agree on sell-on clause payment structure. No medical tomorrow, formal steps and signature expected next week. pic.twitter.com/tDmENFtWP5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2024

The Merseysiders are still believed to be keen on bolstering their options at centre-back, despite also missing out on now-Manchester United star Leny Yoro.

Who could Liverpool sign at centre-back?

The question remains as to whether Liverpool should prioritise a left or right-sided centre-back this summer.

There’s an argument to be made around managing Virgil van Dijk’s minutes and what that would look like in practice. Whilst Jarell Quansah, could perhaps be an option in that regard (being both reliable on the ball and when it comes to aerial duels, according to FBref), it could equally be argued that it’s a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of the 21-year-old Academy graduate.

That said, convincing a new signing to play second-fiddle to our Dutch colossus could prove even more challenging.

Worth focusing on a right-sided centre-half?

By comparison, it’s a lot easier to argue the case for a new right-sided centre-back to replace the departed Joel Matip.

Cover is plentiful but Ibrahima Konate always seems to suffer at least one injury during a season, whilst it’s unclear whether or not Joe Gomez will be favoured as an out-and-out centre-half. Likewise, there are question marks over Sepp van den Berg’s future at Anfield.

Odilon Kossounou has been touted as one possible solution to the problem (CaughtOffside), with us having allegedly enquired about his services.

The 23-year-old Ivorian would certainly appeal as a direct Matip replacement given his remarkable ability to progress the ball (99th percentile for progressive carries and successful take-ons, according to FBref).

One to keep an eye on this summer, perhaps.

