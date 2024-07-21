Paul Merson says Liverpool have a ‘phenomenal’ player and would suffer without him

Paul Merson agreed with Jeff Stelling that it would be a big blow for Liverpool if they were to lose Virgil van Dijk.

The 56-year-old’s co-host had referred to the Dutchman’s cryptic comments after the Euros in which he noted he would have to think about his future at an international and club level.

“Oh, end of, end of. Rolls-Royce, Rolls-Royce of a defender, Rolls-Royce. Phenomenal defender. They would have got beat by Turkey if he wasn’t playing. I thought he was outstanding that day. He was up against it,” the former Arsenal star spoke on the Football’s Greatest YouTube Channel.

“The lad playing against him was a handful. He’s a Rolls-Royce. If he left, it’s like Arsenal. If Arsenal lost Saliba, who I would probably say was the defender of the tournament, in my opinion, I thought he was amazing, I would say no chance. No chance.”

The former Southampton centre-back’s future is perhaps the least complicated of the trio of expiring contracts decision-makers at Anfield have to handle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is increasingly being linked with a switch to the Spanish capital ahead of his current terms expiring in 2025. Meanwhile, there has yet to be any breakthrough with regard to Mo Salah’s long-term future on Merseyside.

Will Virgil van Dijk stay at Liverpool this summer?

Despite reports of Saudi interest in the 33-year-old, we fully expect the defender to commit his future to the club beyond 2025.

Van Dijk’s performance in the 2023/24 campaign more than proved that he still has much to offer in the famous red shirt for the foreseeable future.

In his current position, we’d be surprised if Liverpool felt differently on the matter. That is, of course, unless the player has decided the time is ripe for a move away from the rigours of Premier League football.

Until that point emerges, if it ever does, we should be throwing everything at the situation to ensure our No.4 stays put in England for the years to come.

