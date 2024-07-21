Fabrizio Romano just dropped interesting update for Liverpool fans as first signing could be weeks away

The links between Liverpool and Dani Olmo will be raising eyebrows across the fanbase.

The 26-year-old attacker will now reportedly be allowed to leave RB Leipzig this summer (potentially ‘in the next few weeks’) if an asking price in the region of £50.5m is met, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter didn’t make it clear whether the Reds were one of several Premier League clubs to speak to the player’s agents. Intriguingly, however, he did exclude Manchester City from the list.

🚨🇪🇸 Dani Olmo will be allowed to leave by RB Leipzig even in the next weeks with proposals in the region of €60m, same as clause expired. His agents have spoken to Barça, Bayern (if Doué-Simons options collapse), Premier League clubs (no talks with City so far). Race open. pic.twitter.com/KNswZltnUZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Who has been linked with Dani Olmo?

The Echo reported on the Reds being credited with some interest, along with links to Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Barcelona.

READ MORE: Liverpool could now swoop for ‘excellent’ £37.9m player with Man Utd out of transfer picture – report

READ MORE: After Leny Yoro: Liverpool now set to miss out on another target as ‘signature expected next week’ – Fabrizio Romano

Where does Dani Olmo play?

The Spanish international is coming off the back of a very productive European Championship campaign that culminated with his nation lifting the tournament trophy in July.

The Bundesliga star followed his 13 goal contributions in 2023/24 with a further five goal contributions in six games.

Though we’d have our doubts about Olmo as an eventual Mo Salah successor (given his right-footedness), his positional versatility (being able to play on the left flank and in midfield) could yet appeal.

At 26 years of age, however, there are very real concerns about the footballer’s output and whether he could make waves in this regard at Anfield.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions