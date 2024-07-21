How Arne Slot has reacted to rumours Real Madrid could end up signing Trent Alexander-Arnold – report

Trent Alexander-Arnold could join the likes of former Liverpool stars Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum in departing on a free in 2025.

This comes amid serious interest from Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, with Football Insider now reporting Arne Slot is ‘desperate’ to keep his star fullback at Anfield.

A sit-down will take place to determine the 25-year-old’s plans for the future amid reports that the right-back is planning to evaluate the situation as it develops under his new head coach.

Los Blancos’ interest is far from being advanced for the Reds star.

Can Liverpool convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to commit his future?

We can understand why Trent and his camp may feel reluctant to sign fresh terms following the departure of beloved German tactician, German Klopp.

Whilst we’re confident our recruitment team has selected the right man for the job in former Feyenoord boss Slot, there remains just a smidge of uncertainty that things might not turn out in the way we’re all hoping.

Keeping the door open for Madrid, a club where success (in varying forms) comes seemingly regardless of which head coach is in place.

He’d be joining a side containing fellow England international Jude Bellingham and a World Cup winner in new boy Kylian Mbappe along with a collection of some of the globe’s top talent.

We still think Liverpool’s the best place for Trent to realise his ambitions. Hopefully, he feels the same.

