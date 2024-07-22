(Video) John Barnes makes Arne Slot plea to Liverpool fans ahead of new season

There’s so much change at Liverpool this summer that when we get to see our team perform at Anfield in the Premier League again, much will be made about Arne Slot’s first game there.

Speaking on Sky Sports, John Barnes issued a plea to fans.: “If we lose the first two matches are [the fans] going to say, ‘if Jurgen was here, it would have been different’?

“So, it’s for the fans and the players to come together and then say, ‘yes, we support this situation – even if it doesn’t go well to begin with.”

It’s easy to back the new man now before the campaign begins but the real test for supporters will be when we hit a rough period of form, as we must still back the Dutchman.

Let’s hope this period never comes our way but if it does – we must back him and his players to the end.

You can watch Barnes’ comments via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

