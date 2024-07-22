Chief Liverpool reporter now drops major 45-word update on Slot’s first summer window

Despite reports suggesting that Liverpool could be closing in on a number of signings, the Reds are understood to not be expecting any ‘major incomings or outgoings’ over ‘the next fortnight’.

That’s the word from Ian Doyle ahead of the Merseysiders’ impending clash with Real Betis in Pittsburgh this coming Saturday (July 27).

“And with no major incomings or outgoings mooted over the next fortnight, there is likely to be a familiar look to the squad when they are finally all back together in the week up to the final friendly against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11,” the chief Liverpool writer noted for the Echo.

Arne Slot’s men have been recently linked with La Liga wide man Takefusa Kubo (23). One report from a Japan-based outlet went as far as to claim a deal was in progress, which would see the club agree ‘the biggest contract in Japanese soccer history’.

The Real Sociedad star registered a meagre 12 goal contributions in 41 appearances (across all competitions) last term, at a rate of one goal or assist every 244.58 minutes.

Liverpool are not desperate for serious surgery

There will be a temptation for groans and discontented outbursts over the ongoing lack of movement in the market.

Those concerns, for what it’s worth, are valid in the sense that there are certain pain points in the squad in need of addressing.

Likewise, however, we can more than understand the decision to hold off any major business as Arne Slot continues to assess his squad.

There is still a considerable amount of quality present, even taking into account the departures of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.

We do think there’s a need for Liverpool to find a replacement for the Cameroonian centre-half. Likewise, there are arguments to be made over securing a No.6 and cover for Mo Salah in the forward line.

Until a solution (and one we can’t ignore) avails itself, however, we’re content to be patient.

