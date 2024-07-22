‘They’re looking for…’ – Wataru Endo may have just dropped a huge Liverpool transfer hint

Wataru Endo has appeared to tease a significant Liverpool transfer hint while speaking to Japanese media.

The Reds have been increasingly linked with his compatriot Takefusa Kubo in recent days, and there have even been reports that negotiations are in the ‘final stages’ regarding the Real Sociedad winger, although some sources have contradicted these claims.

Speaking on ABEMA Sports Time (via Anything Liverpool), the LFC midfielder has seemed to talk up the possibility of his Japan teammate joining him at Anfield, in the process lifting the veil on one part of the club’s transfer strategy.

When asked if he could sign one international colleague for the Reds, Endo replied: “Maybe Kubo. They’re looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo.”

Amid the conflicting reports on Kubo, it’s difficult to ascertain just how interested Liverpool are in signing the winger and how much progress they’ve already made in that regard.

Nonetheless, Endo seems to have indicated that Anfield chiefs are looking towards a post-Salah future and that he’d like them to do so by signing his Japan teammate.

If the Real Sociedad man is being seriously considered as a long-term successor to the Egyptian, then he’ll need to improve vastly on a return of seven goals and five assists in 41 games last season (Transfermarkt).

Perhaps Kubo will catch fire in a big way over the coming campaign and shoot the lights out, either for his current club or possibly for Liverpool.

For now, we’re being kept guessing as to how high a priority he is for Richard Hughes, although Endo’s teasing comments may have inadvertently offered a window into the sporting director’s checklist.

