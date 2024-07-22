(Video) Not YNWA; Gravenberch shares which Liverpool song provides pre-match goosebumps

The echoing sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is famous at Anfield but there’s another song that gets Ryan Gravenberch going before a match.

Speaking on Liverpool’s X account, our No.38 revealed that ‘Run This Town’ by Rihanna is played in the dressing room before each game and gives him ‘goosebumps’.

It’s these little pieces of information that fans don’t often get to hear but obviously make a big impact on the players.

If it works for the squad, then perhaps we should see it played in the stadium too before a game.

You can view Gravenberch’s comments via @LFC on X:

Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and James McConnell were asked all about their pre-match rituals by @KODANSHA_EN… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NAoYCt1t39 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 22, 2024

