(Video) Diogo Jota spotted at unusual event during summer break from Liverpool

Although pre-season training has begun for many Liverpool players, due to participation in the summer’s international tournaments – the likes of Diogo Jota are finally enjoying a break.

Our No.20 was spotted doing so at the Esports World Cup grand finals as he watched G2 Esports vs Natus Vincere as they played Counter Strike.

Cameras captured the Portuguese forward in the crowd and it’s safe to say that, even with his widely broadcast love of video games, it was a surprise to see him there.

Everyone’s allowed hobbies though and the 27-year-old clearly enjoys events like this.

You can view the video of Jota in the crowd via EWC_CS on Twitch:

