Liverpool enter ‘final stages’ of negotiations in €65m move for Salah regen – report

With the international tournaments finally ending, it feels like transfer activity can begin and one name has been fired into the limelight with a possible move to Liverpool.

As reported by Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex (translated): ‘Takefusa Kubo (23) of Spanish first division club Real Sociedad is likely to make a surprise transfer to the prestigious English club Liverpool.’

The story goes on to confirm that ‘negotiations are already in the final stages’ and we are ready to pay €65m which would be ‘the biggest contract in Japanese soccer history’.

It would be a sizable fee for a right winger who could only be seen as an initial understudy for Mo Salah, although his age means we have time to allow time to get to grips with the Premier League.

With seven goals and five assists in 41 appearances for Real Sociedad in the last campaign, it’s far from inspiring numbers from the Japanese international.

The 23-year-old has never registered big numbers throughout his career where he has also represented Mallorca, Getafe and Villareal in Spain.

This same report suggests that English lessons have already begun and the presence of Wataru Endo at Anfield has been a big deciding factor in convincing the attacker to make a move.

It may not be the most exciting of names to be linked with so far but if Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards and Arne Slot are excited about Takefusa Kubo – then perhaps we should be too.

