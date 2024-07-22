After Yoro: Liverpool have new top target in 6ft 5 man mountain taller than Van Dijk – report

Liverpool will be forced to shrug and move on after opting not to challenge either Manchester United or Arsenal for Leny Yoro and Riccardo Calafiori respectively.

Only time will tell how wise the Reds were on either front, but in the meantime, it seems they’ve identified another ‘top target’, if reports are to be believed.

Pete O’Rourke over at Football Insider now claims that exciting young centre-back Dean Huijsen (19) has emerged as a person of interest to the Merseysiders.

It’s a story that’s sure to excite fans with the teenager standing at a truly towering 1.97m – just taller than Virgil van Dijk (1.95m), according to Transfermarkt.

When does Huijsen’s current contract expire?

The Amsterdam-born star’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Sporting News) estimate the 6’5 player will set back an interested party in the region of £25.3m.

Should Liverpool sign Huijsen this summer?

£25.3m is relatively hefty for a 19-year-old centre-back whose only senior experience in the game so far has come from a loan spell last term with Roma.

Still, it’s at least a more palatable sum for Richard Hughes and Co. to get to grips with than the £42m (plus add-ons) deal that took Yoro to Manchester.

If we were having difficulty coming to terms with the price-tag on the basis of the Frenchman’s limited senior appearances, you can see why we would potentially distance ourselves from Huijsen too. 12 senior appearances (picked up in 2023/24) is really not much to go off for serious analysis.

Take this story with a pinch of salt, Reds. We’re not sure Liverpool are going to bite on this one.

