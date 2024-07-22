Reported Liverpool transfer target not called up for club duties; PL move looks imminent

Liverpool, it seems, are content with a patient approach to the current market following Arne Slot’s arrival on Merseyside.

The Dutch head coach has picked up a supremely talented squad containing world-class, experienced stars (of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah) and exciting younger talents.

Any additions the club does make won’t be plugging a major hole. Albeit, the absence of a quality, out-and-out No.6 beyond Wataru Endo (31) and Stefan Bajcetic (19) perhaps verges on that territory.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for Liverpool to bolster their ranks in the back four. One option touted as a potential signing for the Reds was Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori. The linked defender (TEAMtalk) now looks set to soon complete a permanent move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The latest on Riccardo Calafiori

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the Italian international, who impressed at this year’s Euros, has not returned to Bologna for club duties.

The CaughtOffside columnist shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter). The reported Juventus target has instead since agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners and is awaiting a green light from his current outfit and Basel (who hold a 50% sell-on clause).

🚨🔴⚪️ Riccardo Calafiori did not get called up for Bologna duties after returning from holidays. Arsenal and Bologna agreed on €40m plus €5m deal with sell-on clause also included, Calafiori agreed on five year deal with #AFC. Just waiting for Bologna and Basel green light. pic.twitter.com/aqgLrf6uXY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

Able to play as a left-back and a left-sided centre-half, the Serie A man will bring positional versatility and further genuine defensive quality into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

It looks a very good signing on the face of it.

