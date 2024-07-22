Liverpool target’s agent already discussing £25.2m exit as Reds could tick one transfer box – reports

The exit of Adrian has left Liverpool perhaps a little short in the goalkeeping department. The situation, of course, will only be further compounded should Caoimhin Kelleher get his move away from the club this summer.

The Merseysiders, however, if reports are to be believed, are considered a potential suitor for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The player’s agent is alleged to have already informed possible buyers that the Champions League holders will sell the shotstopper for £25.2m [€30m].

This update comes courtesy of Spanish outlet Sport (relaying Marca‘s update and adding further details, via Sport Witness), with the 25-year-old’s contract set to run out next year.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Ukrainian star was ever-present throughout large portions of Madrid’s campaign last term amidst Thibaut Courtois’ injury struggles.

READ MORE: After Yoro: Liverpool have new top target in 6ft 5 man mountain taller than Van Dijk – report

READ MORE: Reported Liverpool transfer target not called up for club duties; PL move looks imminent

What’s the current situation around Caoimhin Kelleher

Given that Lunin will require far more regular minutes than Adrian has experienced at Anfield of late, it’s likely the footballer would be considered a potential replacement for Kelleher should he depart.

The former Ringmahon Rangers man didn’t play a part in our 1-0 pre-season defeat to Preston, which could indicate a certain direction of travel.

The Cork-born star won’t be moving in the current window, however, unless a prospective suitor is prepared to meet our valuation (£25m).

Until that time, it looks like the man Jurgen Klopp fairly adjudged to be the best second-choice ‘keeper in world football will be staying put. That’s one less transfer box we’d have to tick this summer.

An outcome we’d welcome, for what it’s worth.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions