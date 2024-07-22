Matteo Moretto reacts to rumours Liverpool may activate Takefusa Kubo’s €60m release clause

Takefusa Kubo’s name has become increasingly associated with Liverpool Football Club in recent days.

This comes amid the Reds’ reported interest in expanding their forward options this summer, with a right-sided winger thought to be of particular interest.

Whilst the Japanese international would tick a number of boxes on paper (left-footed and 23 years of age), it seems that the footballer is far from close to a move to Anfield.

“Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo was linked with Liverpool during the winter transfer window, and this week fresh reports have emerged about Liverpool potentially activating his €60m release clause. My information on this is that there is nothing concrete in the works, and I’m not aware of any talks with him over a move either,” Matteo Moretto told The Daily Briefing.

“It’s an old topic that has come up again, and from what I’ve been told, in recent hours, and in recent days, we should not expect anything imminent for Kubo.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

This runs in direct contrast to one claim originating from Kubo’s native Japan, with Sponichi Annex claiming that ‘negotiations are already in the final stages’.

READ MORE: Liverpool target’s agent already discussing £25.2m exit as Reds could tick one transfer box – reports

READ MORE: After Yoro: Liverpool have new top target in 6ft 5 man mountain taller than Van Dijk – report

Liverpool do need to see a higher goal threat

Whilst it’s entirely possible that our recruitment department, if there is some interest, has seen something in the underlying data to suggest the La Liga star is a player worth keeping an eye on, we do have our reservations.

It won’t help being constantly compared to our record-breaking No.11, Mo Salah, but the Real Sociedad star has hardly impressed with his goal numbers in 2023/24.

Only seven goals were registered from 30 La Liga appearances last term a slight drop-off (albeit with fewer games played) from 2022/23’s haul of nine goals in 35 Spanish top-flight appearances.

Perhaps Kubo is considered “on the verge” of exploding in the sport, but we feel like we need to see a little more from him to feel confident about his potential arrival on Merseyside.

You heard it from Moretto: not a concrete option at this stage.

The jury, for what it’s worth, is still out on whether he will ever become a concrete option.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions