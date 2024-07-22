‘Submitted initial proposal’: Talks ‘took place’ for Liverpool transfer target – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool transfer targets appear to be dropping like flies.

The Reds have already seen Leny Yoro snatched out of their grasp by Premier League rivals Manchester United, and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori now looks set to follow suit judging by reports.

Fabrizio Romano now confirms that West Ham United’s interest in Crysencio Summerville, also heavily linked with Arne Slot’s men (HITC), has evolved into an ‘initial proposal’.

The Dutchman lit up the 2023/24 Championship campaign for Leeds United. His 19 goals and 9 assists in 43 league games saw Daniel Farke’s men rise to third in the table, though fall short in the playoffs to Southampton.

Should Liverpool intervene for Summerville?

Summerville of Leeds United – (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

There are some doubts over whether the Rotterdam-born footballer would be well-suited to a move to Anfield at this point in his career.

Ultimately, we do have more than enough in the way of options available for the left flank. Certainly, our understanding of the situation is that one wide left option would need to leave before Liverpool would bring in a replacement.

Given PSG and Barcelona’s well-documented interest in the Colombian international, such an eventuality is not 100% unlikely. Though, any potential suitor would need to stump up some serious cash (in the region of £75m) to take the former FC Porto man out of Merseyside.

We do like the look of Summerville, though the simple fact of the matter is there are bigger fish to fry for our recruitment department. Chief amongst them, as far as the forward line is concerned, being the signing of an understudy to Mo Salah on the opposite flank.

