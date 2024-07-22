Romano confirms ‘official’ Liverpool announcement imminent for first Slot transfer

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Liverpool in terms of transfers but Fabrizio Romano has just confirmed that we are about to leap into action.

Taking to his X account, the Italian journalist reported: ‘More on Rio Ngumoha’s move to Liverpool exclusive story. 2008 born talent has already agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as revealed.

‘Rio’s registration is currently going through PL 5 step investigation process which could take up to 4 weeks, then will be official.’

READ MORE: Liverpool enter ‘final stages’ of negotiations in €65m move for Salah regen – report

The 16-year-old may not be ready to make an impact on our first team but certainly arrives with big expectations of an exciting future.

Poaching the attacker from Chelsea would be a coup too, especially given their success rate with academy products in recent years.

Given his age, it’s a more lengthy process than usual to secure a transfer but it would be the first deal completed of the Arne Slot era – if nothing else is done within the next month.

READ MORE: What James Pearce had to say about Caoimhin Kelleher could worry Liverpool fans

As the Reds prepare for a tour of America, it’s not known whether the Dutchman would have wanted to hand minutes to Rio Ngumoha straight away.

Until we see papers signed and sealed though, the teenager with English and Nigerian citizenship won’t be wearing a red shirt.

You can view Romano’s update on Liverpool and Ngumoha via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨 More on Rio Ngumoha's move to Liverpool exclusive story. 2008 born talent has already agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as revealed. Rio's registration is currently going through PL 5 step investigation process which could take up to 4 weeks, then will be official. pic.twitter.com/IfPr8j4T25 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions