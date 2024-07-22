Fabrizio Romano provides negative update on Takefusa Kubo’s Liverpool transfer

Transfer windows throw up so many names that may make a move to Liverpool and the latest is Takefusa Kubo, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: “I’m not aware of anything really concrete happening around [Takefusa Kubo moving to Liverpool].

“I saw these reports but it’s not something that I’m told is close or imminent at this stage.”

It certainly isn’t the case that this move is completely ruled out from the transfer specialist but he doesn’t seem to be aware of a possible transfer.

The Japanese international has been widely touted with an Anfield move after reports from his own nation were shared across social media – leading to widespread analysis of his performances.

With seven goals and five assists in 41 appearances for Real Sociedad in the last campaign, it’s not exactly the most exciting of form from the right winger.

For a reported €65 million too, it’s not a low fee that would need to be sent to La Liga and the side from the Basque Country would need to pass funds onto Real Madrid too after a sell on clause.

Let’s see where this one goes but for now it seems we may be waiting a while for more concrete news.

