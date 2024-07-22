Wayne Rooney plots Anfield raid with bold transfer decision this summer – report

Although Liverpool’s incoming transfers haven’t seen much movement yet this summer, it seems that Wayne Rooney may have an impact on one possible outgoing.

As reported by TEAMtalk: ‘Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is ready to raid old rivals Liverpool to try and take teenage sensation Jayden Danns on loan.’

Given the Scouser’s lack of involvement in our opening pre-season friendly against Preston North End, some had thought it may be because of a potential move away.

However, after the game, James Pearce confirmed it was a ‘minor injury’ that kept the 18-year-old off the pitch against the Lily Whites.

This news coming out about Plymouth Argyle though should be seen as an interesting proposition for both the striker and Arne Slot.

With Fabio Carvalho starting the behind closed doors game in the No.9 position, it seems that competition will be very high if our academy graduate wants first team football in this campaign.

Therefore, the thought of Championship football could be attractive for Jayden Danns and provide a great platform for him to shine.

Let’s see if this could be the move that catapults a homegrown talent into the senior level on a full-time basis.

