(Image) Van Dijk spotted with rival club players amid contract crunch talks

Virigl van Dijk has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract and his recent comments have led some to think that he might be departing the club this summer.

Now that the Euros have ended, our captain is sunning himself in Ibiza and has been pictured alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Calvin Harris.

Given the talk around a possible departure from Anfield and spending time with one of the best players in Manchester City’s team, some may jump to conclusions.

Let’s hope that the 33-year-old can enjoy the rest of his break and then put pen to paper on a new deal with the Reds.

You can view the image of Van Dijk via calvinharris on Instagram:

