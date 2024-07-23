(Video) Ex-Liverpool coach claims Reds ace was close to being told to ‘find a new club’ this year

The summer of 2024 has witnessed seismic change at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s departure also prompting most of his backroom staff to move on from Anfield

John Achterberg was among those who left in tandem with the 57-year-old, with the Reds’ former head of goalkeeping duly teaming up with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but he’s now revealed that one piece of behind-the-scenes continuity has been pivotal in keeping a crucial player at the club.

Speaking to EOTK’s Peter Kenny Jones on The Football Historian Podcast, he claimed that the retention of Claudio Taffarel on Arne Slot’s coaching staff has helped to ensure that Alisson Becker didn’t depart as well.

Reflecting on his move to Saudi Arabia, and also the 1994 World Cup winner staying at Liverpool, Achterberg said: “It’s a good thing to do. In the end, it was the right thing as well, because obviously Liverpool wanted to change the whole department basically.

“They were smart to at least keep Taffarel, because if they would also change Taffarel, they probably would have told Ali to find a new club basically. You have to be smart as well. It’s good, because Taffa’s a really good guy and it’s perfect that he’s there for them.”

It’s frightening to think that Alisson could’ve been jettisoned had Liverpool not retained Taffarel among the backroom team, and we can be especially glad that the ex-Brazil goalkeeper was kept on despite most of Klopp’s coaching staff leaving.

It says everything about our current number 1 that the excellent Caoimhin Kelleher seemingly feels a compulsion to move on from Anfield to try and establish himself elsewhere. Had it not been for the ex-Roma stopper, the Irishman would surely have becomes a Reds mainstay by now.

You can view Achterberg’s comments below (from 52:10), via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube: