(Video) Achterberg on ‘really expensive’ fine at Liverpool he would happily ‘do again’

John Achterberg spent 15 years as Liverpool’s goalkeeper coach and now that his time at Anfield has come to an end, he’s been reflecting on the highs and lows in the role.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, the Dutchman told the tale of being charged for ‘abusive and/or insulting gestures’ against Newcastle in September 2022.

The 53-year-old said: “I thought their fitness guy threw the water bottle our side first and then I reacted off that but you know, you can have that discussion.

“But I just put my two middle fingers up and told them where to go and obviously was charged because I was on the field. It was really expensive but I would have done it again!”

It was a match that was settled by a late Fabio Carvalho winner and the scenes that broke out between both benches showed the passion involved in the game.

Although it was a financial blow to the coach, it was a perfect example of how much he wanted the Reds to win every match.

You can watch Achterberg’s comments (from 47:32) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

