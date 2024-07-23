(Video) Achterberg x-rated assessment of ‘diving’ Messi and love for Robertson reaction

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game but he was also humiliated by Liverpool and Andy Robertson in particular.

Speaking about the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, John Achterberg said: “When we played [Messi] I thought he was a diving c**t.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool coach on Man Utd failed attempt to sign 25-y/o current player

“That’s true and I think he has sometimes the wrong arrogance a little bit and I don’t like that. I like his football skills but when we played him he was f***ing diving, get the free kick and then scored.

“I liked it when we played him at home and Robbo smashed him and I thought to myself, ‘f***ing do him, c**t!'”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool insider confirms Fekir failed transfer opened door for club legend to arrive

It’s safe to say it was an honest answer from the former goalkeeper coach at Anfield and even though he declared that the Argentine was the best footballer he’s seen play, there was still distaste for his actions.

You can’t question the talent of the World Cup winner but it seems some can certainly question his sportsmanship.

You can watch Achterberg’s comments on Messi via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions