‘Understood…’ – Adrian explains his decision to snub Liverpool contract offer for Betis return

Adrian has explained his reasons for turning down the offer of a new contract from Liverpool earlier this summer.

The veteran goalkeeper became a free agent at the end of last season, and despite being offered an extension by Anfield bosses, he opted for a return to Real Betis, the club where he began his professional career in the mid-2000s.

Speaking to Diario de Sevilla about returning to his homeland, the 37-year-old outlined that he felt the time was right to close the circle and go back to where it had all started for him.

Adrian said of his rejection of Liverpool’s contract offer: “They understood that it was a personal decision and from the heart. It was the time [to return to Betis] and I was clear about it.”

While he may have been on the periphery at Anfield for all but his first season at Liverpool, we’re glad that Adrian’s departure from the club was amicable and that there were no hard feelings over him turning down the offer of a new contract this summer.

Having played just twice in the last three years, and with the 37-year-old likely approaching the end of his career, it’s understandable that he felt the time was right for a poignant return to Betis.

Thankfully looks increasingly as if Alisson Becker will remain with the Reds despite reported interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Vitezslav Jaros’ promotion to the first-team squad would go some way to compensating for Caoimhin Kelleher’s potential exit.

It means that Liverpool shouldn’t be stuck for goalkeeping options even with Adrian returning to Spain, and he can look back with pride on his five years at Anfield.

His role in our Premier League title triumph shouldn’t be forgotten, having stepped up commendably when the world-class Brazilian was injured for two months at the start of that campaign, and he never complained publicly even after being shunted down to third in the pecking order.

We wish him all the best with his return to Betis, where hopefully he can enjoy a few more cherised memories after the part he played for the Reds in 2019/20.

