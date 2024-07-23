Closing in on personal terms: 27-g/c Euros superstar Liverpool reportedly liked closer to La Liga switch

Nico Williams was one of the standout performers in this year’s Euros as Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy once more.

As such, it’s entirely unsurprising that the Athletico Bilbao winger has seen himself linked to some of the biggest names in Europe – including Arne Slot’s Liverpool (Express).

Now, however, Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona are ‘increasingly confident’ of agreeing personal terms with the footballer.

🔵🔴 Barcelona are increasingly confident to get final green light from Nico Williams to contract terms. Club now confident about having convinced Nico about the project, with La Liga approval for Finacial Fair Play as key step. More contacts to follow this week. pic.twitter.com/sUVIjpSXY5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

The La Liga star registered two goals (including one effort at the final) and an assist to expand a 2023/24 tally of 27 goal contributions in 37 appearances (across all competitions).

It remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants can genuinely afford to get the deal over the line, of course, amid serious financial turmoil.

GOAL report that Hansi Flick’s men could get around the obstacles in play by offloading ex-Premier League attacker Raphinha this summer. The club is allegedly open to dropping the former Leeds United ace’s asking price to make ends meet.

Williams was one of the quickest players at the European Championship

The 22-year-old speedster registered a top speed of 35.8km at the tournament, a ranking only bettered by Benjamin Sesko (35.9km), Ferran Torres (36km) and Kylian Mbappe (36.5km), according to UEFA.

A frightening prospect for any club now set to face the Spaniard in 2024/25 – be that in the Premier League or La Liga.

