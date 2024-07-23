(Video) Liverpool insider confirms Fekir failed transfer opened door for club legend to arrive

Nabil Fekir’s nearly move to Liverpool is fabled by Liverpool supporters but new context to the deal that never was has been revealed by someone from within the club.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast Extra-time’ on Patreon, John Achterberg said: “We needed a new goalie but it was also all pieces falling together because if we would have signed Fekir then there was no money to sign Ali.

“So we were lucky that that deal fell through and then I said, ‘okay boss, we have to be quick now because Chelsea for sure want to sign Ali too.”

Not only did the Frenchman help us land a deal for Alisson Becker but it also managed to stop Chelsea from securing his services too.

Never has one man who didn’t even manage to sign for the club, done so much good for the Reds!

You can watch Achterberg’s full comments on Alisson via ‘The Football Historian Podcast Extra-time’ on Patreon:

