Liverpool make transfer decision on £70m ‘brick wall’ who was dubbed a ‘perfect fit’ for the Reds

It looks increasingly as if Liverpool could be priced out of a move for one reported transfer target this summer.

The Reds are believed to have been scouting Marc Guehi for several months (Fabrizio Romano), although other sources have claimed that the Crystal Palace defender isn’t currently a player of interest at Anfield (David Anderson).

According to Football Insider on Tuesday morning, the Eagles have now set a £70m asking price for the 24-year-old, having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and it’s cited that LFC aren’t willing to spend that much on the England centre-back.

READ MORE: Liverpool could abandon Koopmeiners pursuit in favour of 23y/o who Slot values highly

READ MORE: Reported Liverpool target could hold the key to his club’s hopes of signing current Anfield ace

In a market where Leny Yoro can command a fee of almost £60m after just a season-and-a-half of senior football, it shouldn’t really come as any great surprise that someone of Guehi’s experience is valued at £70m.

The Palace defender is two games away from reaching 100 in the Premier League and has shone for his nation at the European Championship, with his performances in Germany over the past few weeks unquestionably prompting his valuation to rise.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness recently said that the 24-year-old would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool, and his one-time England under-21 teammate Josef Bursik vividly dubbed him ‘an absolute tank’ who’s ‘like having a brick wall in front of you’ as a goalkeeper.

In many ways, Guehi does indeed seem like he’d be an ideal addition to Arne Slot’s squad, but we know from previous years that Michael Edwards doesn’t pay what he believes to be over the odds for a player. If he’s adamant that £70m is excessive for the 24-year-old, then don’t expect the Palace centre-back to pitch up at Anfield any time soon.

It’d be a pity if that’s the main reason for the Reds ending their interest in the Englishman, but such is the market nowadays, and FSG historically don’t allow themselves to be fleeced when it comes to transfer fees.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions