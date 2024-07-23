Recent Arne Slot backroom appointment could be crucial to Liverpool’s hopes of £85m summer swoop

Arne Slot has been gradually assembling his backroom team at Liverpool, with Johnny Heitinga coming on board last week as his assistant.

As per the Daily Express, the former Everton and Netherlands defender could be crucial to the Reds’ hopes of landing one particular transfer target. LFC have been linked with a potential summer move for Mohammed Kudus, who has a lofty £85m release clause at West Ham.

Heitinga knows the Ghanaian forward well, having previously managed him during a caretaker spell in charge of Ajax and also been part of David Moyes’ backroom staff with the Irons last season.

READ MORE: Liverpool make transfer decision on £70m ‘brick wall’ who was dubbed a ‘perfect fit’ for the Reds

READ MORE: Liverpool could abandon Koopmeiners pursuit in favour of 23y/o who Slot values highly

When a coach joins up with a new club, it seems inevitable that numerous players with whom they’ve worked before are cited as primary transfer targets. Indeed, we’ve already seen a large chunk of last season’s Feyenoord squad touted for a potential reunion with Slot at Liverpool.

In this instance, Kudus is on record with lofty praise of Heitinga, having described the 40-year-old as a ‘top trainer’ and ‘the best coach’ he had at Ajax and saying that he’d have liked to have more time working with him.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Reds’ new assistant is certainly well placed to offer an informed judgement on the West Ham attacker and possibly persuade the Anfield powerbrokers into making a sustained push to sign the Ghanaian this summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive first season in east London by scoring 14 goals in 45 games, and he could offer a welcome right-sided alternative to Mo Salah, but £85m is a lofty price point for the player.

Nonetheless, Heitinga’s input could be pivotal if Liverpool are to pursue Kudus as a marquee signing in Slot’s first transfer window on Merseyside.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions