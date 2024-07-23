Eddie Howe makes Anthony Gordon transfer prediction amid reports Liverpool want to sign him

Anthony Gordon is going nowhere this summer if his current Newcastle United boss, Eddie Howe, has any say in the matter.

The former Bournemouth head coach insisted the left-sided forward remains a ‘crucial player’ for the club and has predicted that all ‘will be ok with Gordon’.

“Anthony Gordon is a crucial player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” the Magpies boss said in quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano on X.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions. In those last few weeks it was very, very difficult. But it will be ok with Gordon.”

This follows intense links to Liverpool – the club the Englishman left as a youth star before joining city rivals Everton – in recent times.

The Premier League star was in sensational form in 2023/24, registering 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions).

Anthony Gordon looks set to stay put

The manager’s comments have been backed by reputable sources in recent days, it should be noted.

The Athletic, for instance, reported a ‘confidence’ in the England international remaining in Tyne and Wear. That’s despite ‘internal fears’ of the player’s head being turned amid interest from Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

In fairness, though we’d love to see a player of Gordon’s quality back on Merseyside, we’re hardly desperate for left-sided reinforcements in the forward line.

