What Pearce just heard about Richard Hughes & Trent Alexander-Arnold’s LFC future

Liverpool will have high hopes that they can persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to extend his career at Anfield.

The Englishman’s current terms are set to expire in 2025, prompting serious interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid. Los Blancos continue to monitor the content’s top talents on expiring contracts, including Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

New sporting director Richard Hughes has since reportedly made it a ‘priority’ to sort out the No.66’s contract situation.

“The ongoing speculation around Alexander-Arnold is inevitable. Every top club in Europe will be keeping a close eye on developments now he is in the final year of his deal at Anfield. He could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in just over five months,” James Pearce reported for The Athletic.

“Liverpool are desperate to avoid that and sorting out Alexander-Arnold’s contract is a priority for new sporting director Richard Hughes. The club’s vice-captain is on holiday after the Euros and is looking forward to working with Slot when he reports back to Kirkby in early August.”

Meanwhile, the current expectation is that Virgil van Dijk will look to sign a new contract at Anfield and resist prospective interest from suitors.

What is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position on signing a new contract?

Our 25-year-old fullback has left things somewhat ambiguous when it comes to his future at L4.

Sources close to the player have suggested he would be prepared to “wait things out” and see how a first season under Arne Slot pans out.

It’s not a situation we’d imagine our key decision-makers would be fine letting evolve on its own, particularly as it would mean a high-value player in Alexander-Arnold would then be at risk of being snapped up for free.

We expect Trent to agree to the new terms and to continue pursuing his dream of becoming Liverpool captain.

