‘Liverpool can’t…’ – Glen Johnson implores Anfield chiefs to avoid ‘ridiculous’ transfer scenario

Glen Johnson has implored Liverpool chiefs to avoid getting themselves into what’d be a ‘ridiculous’ scenario regarding one Reds player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the LFC stalwarts whose current contracts expire next summer, and Real Madrid are believed to be hovering dangerously as they eye a potential coup for the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Betfred (via Liverpool Echo), the former Reds defender suggested that our number 66 could find it difficult to resist the lure of the Champions League holders, and he’s pleaded with the Anfield hierarchy not to let the vice-captain walk away for free in 2025.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Johnson said: “Madrid’s Madrid. Liverpool are going to be going through some uncertain times in the short-term, so if Real Madrid are at the table, it’s difficult for players to not go.

“If he goes there, he’s likely to win the Champions League again, so I don’t think he could turn that down and Madrid would be crazy to not try and sign him. He could even sign a pre-contract with them from January onwards, but Liverpool can’t lose him for free.

“He’s way too good for that to happen and it would be ridiculous business for Liverpool to allow him to leave on a free transfer. I’m sure Liverpool are trying to keep him, but as the clock’s ticking and if Real Madrid are interested in him, then it’s only going against Liverpool at this moment in time.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Liverpool coach claims Reds ace was close to being told to ‘find a new club’ this year

READ MORE: (Video) “If I’m honest…” – Trent responds to journalist’s question about his preferred position

The longer that Trent’s contract inches towards its expiry date, the more worried that Liverpool fans are likely to become, especially amid the reported interest from the Spanish capital.

Arne Slot is unsurprisingly desperate not to lose his vice-captain at any stage in the near future, and once the 25-year-old returns from his holidays after helping England to reach the final of Euro 2024, we’d imagine that he’ll sit down with club chiefs to work towards a potential new deal.

As Johnson says, Real Madrid’s history and ongoing success carry a lure which can be hard to resist, hence why renewing the vice-captain’s contract should be treated as a matter of urgency by Richard Hughes and co.

Thankfully Liverpool have until the end of this year to tie down Trent and dispel any fears of him walking away on a free transfer in 2025, which we’d like to think is time enough for his future to be resolved without that dreaded scenario arising.

Reds fans are justifiably eager for new additions to be made between now and the end of August, but holding onto crucial players such as the 25-year-old is every bit as imperative.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions