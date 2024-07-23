‘I like the idea’ – Key Liverpool figure explains reason behind decision to quit Anfield this summer

A number of key figures have moved on from Liverpool this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to take a break away from the game following a successful nine year spell on Merseyside which saw him win every major trophy possible while his former assistant Pep Lijnders has been appointed as head coach at RB Salzburg.

The campaign just gone was also the final one in a red shirt for Thiago Alcancara, Joel Matip and Adrian with head of goalkeeping John Achterberg also leaving to embark on a new journey.

The Dutchman, who spent 15 years with the Reds, has explained the reason behind his decision to call it a day at the club as he starts a new role working under Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

“Ali [Alisson] wanted me to stay, he wanted to keep the whole department. The first day [Klopp’s news] went out was a shock for everyone, and Ali said ‘yeah John, but I don’t want to change anything, I want to keep everything’,” Achterberg said when speaking to EOTK’s Peter Kenny Jones on The Football Historian Podcast.

“‘I understand’, I said, but when this happened, my contract was finished at the end of the season and I didn’t want to gamble on it, if you like, and hope and see what would happen. I told Ali, ‘yeah I have the chance to do this new job’.

READ MORE: Liverpool already completed one piece of business fans may have forgotten – Summer window so far

“Ali asked me to really wait with it, if I could, because he wanted to keep me. But I had the family in the house pretty early with the offer, we talked, obviously I’m joining Stevie, and I said ‘I like the idea as well, to do that’.

“He asked me to help make a goalkeeper department and try to improve the goalies. It’s a good adventure, to try creating Saudi goalies.”

Gerrard was appointed Al-Ettifaq boss last summer and despite not tasting much success during his first 12 months in the Middle East the Scouser remains under contract until 2027 after signing a new deal in January.

Al-Ettifaq finished sixth in the Saudi Pro League last time out but will be looking for a much better campaign this time around.

Our former No.8 is clearly trying to put his own stamp on the team and he feels that the arrival of Achterberg will help his side challenge for silverware.

The Saudi outfit finished 48 points adrift of league winners Al-Hilal so will have their work cut out if they’re to be anywhere near the top this term.

We wish our old skipper, and Achterberg, all the best for the future!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions