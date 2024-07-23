(Video) LFC GK coach ‘hopes’ Kelleher gets move away from Anfield this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher is a fantastic goalkeeper and he would be guarding our net on a full-time basis if it wasn’t for the presence of Alisson Becker in our goal.

Speaking about the Irishman on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, ex-Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg said: “Kelleher is the number two but he’s really a number one.

“I said to Kelleher like five years ago when he had not played too many games, I said, ‘you know you’re better than De Gea, I tell you now, you’re a lot more technical, a lot better at kicking, your reactions are a lot better but you need to play to make it happen.’

“Hopefully he gets a move because he deserves to be a number one and you know if you have two goalies like that you probably have the best goalie squad Liverpool probably ever had in a number one and two position at the same time – it’s crazy.”

It shows the confidence that the Dutchman had in our No.2, that not only did he declare back in 2019 that he was better than David De Gea but he wants a move away from Merseyside for the player.

This isn’t an anti-Anfield agenda from the 53-year-old but a huge vote of confidence for a player he has nurtured and trust in his ability in net.

You can view Achterberg’s comments on Kelleher (from 1:17:45) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

