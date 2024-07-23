Liverpool already completed one piece of business fans may have forgotten – Summer window so far

There was a telling factoid released by TNT Sports yesterday as another week opened without Liverpool having confirmed any official additions to the squad.

The Reds and Fulham are the only two clubs yet to have made a major signing, according to the broadcaster’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

That’s quite a statement. However, given the obvious fact the club has undergone some pretty significant background changes, not to mention a passing of the torch from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, a lack of transfer activity is explainable.

For one, the Merseysiders’ new Dutch head coach still has yet to get his feet fully underneath the table. He’s yet to have the chance to evaluate his full squad for starters, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker still yet to arrive in pre-season.

Is it even advisable to bring in a new face before Slot has a clear picture of what he’s working with?

Of course, equally, frustrations around potential missed opportunities as a result of this process are understandable.

What business has Liverpool done so far?

It’s pretty minor, but we did agree a loan move for Calvin Ramsay to Wigan Athletic. Hardly the stuff of transfer dreams it has to be said. Though, hopefully the Scot’s time spent away shall prove beneficial to his development.

There have also been plenty of reports on the matter of Rio Ngumoha’s reportedly impending transfer from Chelsea’s academy. It’s a potential loss that has allegedly left decision-makers at Stamford Bridge seething.

As it turns out, the remainder of July may not offer much of an improvement. Though, we’d be far from surprised to see the pace upped a notch or two in August once Slot’s holidaying stars are back.

