(Video) Liverpool coach shares what was said to Alisson before his West Brom goal

Although Alisson Becker will go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers that Liverpool have ever had, you almost can’t mention his name without thinking of one moment.

That is of course the headed goal against West Brom and John Achterberg shared what happened on the bench moments before the finish.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, the 53-year-old said: “I see Ali standing on the edge of the box and he was looking our way.

“Then I shouted, ‘Ali get the F in the box!’ Then he obviously ran and the rest is history but all the credit goes for him because obviously he made it happen.”

It was an emotional recollection of the moment from the Dutchman who clearly felt as much professional enjoyment from the moment as he did personal pride for a young man who was grieving.

The Brazilian didn’t need this moment to extend his Anfield legacy but it will be something no Red will ever forget.

You can watch Achterberg’s comments on Alisson (from 20:25) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

