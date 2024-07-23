(Video) Liverpool coach on Man Utd failed attempt to sign 25-y/o current player

Liverpool have a star-studded squad of players and we’re always proud to call them Reds but it has been revealed that one man was very nearly a Manchester United man instead.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Achterberg spoke about Caoimhin Kelleher: “[I’d been told] he’s been on trial at Man United and now he’s playing in a game for them and I think we went to watch him.

“We he liked him and we said, ‘He’s not tall but you know’ so we decided to bring him in so I could also have a look at it.

READ MORE: (Video) John Barnes makes Arne Slot plea to Liverpool fans ahead of new season

“So we bring him in, Man United decided not to take him and I liked his movement, he was quick and agile, obviously technically he had a lot to do and physically he had a lot to do.”

The former goalkeeper coach was clearly a fan of the young Irishman from the first time he watched him but all parties needed a lot of work before the 25-year-old we see today was ready for first team football.

We can all bask in the fact that Manchester United never managed to see the talents that our coaches did.

You can watch Achterberg’s comments on Kelleher (from 22:31) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions