(Video) Liverpool GK coach brilliant Jordan Pickford comment after penalty incident

Jordan Pickford doesn’t have many fans on the red side of Merseyside and it seems that runs deeper than just the supporters, with new comments certain to bring a smile.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Achterberg discussed penalty saving tactics: “We make no crazy long meetings, it’s like 20 minutes but then you look at the set plays, penalties, free-kicks, how we can play from the back, where, when, how to counter, what the strikers will do, what the opponent does, what is their way of playing.

“Then you try and make some training sessions for them to brain train the goalie for what will happen in the game. So yeah, the penalties is one side but we we do it in a different way, we don’t send the water bottle out to tell the whole world what we’re doing.”

This conversation came after the Everton goalkeeper’s water bottle was shown before the penalty shoot-out for England and clearly our former goalkeeper coach wasn’t a fan.

It’s probably a sign that our stoppers can retain information but the Sunderland-born ‘keeper can’t quite handle that.

You can watch Achterberg’s Pickford comments via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

