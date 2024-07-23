(Video) How Liverpool staff reacted to Loris Karius’ Kyiv mistake in UCL final

Liverpool fans have been through some incredible highs and lows and that’s certainly the same for the players, with few ever experiencing a worse moment for the Reds than Loris Karius.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Achterberg shared his perspective of the Champions League final in 2018 and said: “You have to deal with the positive and the negative if you have this situation you try to stay calm.

“Obviously when it happened, you feel also bad inside for sure but you know the first thing I did after the game was run to him and you get him off the floor.

“And say, ‘come on, you have to be strong now and it’s gone, you can’t change it. You have to be with the players and be together, you win together – you lose together.”

It was a tough moment for everyone attached to the club and it’s at those moments you realise how important a team is – not when you win.

Everyone gathered around the German and showed the unity that helped the team go onto success in the coming years that followed the loss in Ukraine.

You can watch Achterberg’s comments on Karius (from 15:40) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

