Richard Hughes wants to strengthen one area in particular at Liverpool this summer – report

Liverpool are yet to sign any players this summer but there remains plenty of time between now and the end of the transfer window on August 30.

Arne Slot’s pre-season schedule is already well underway despite a number of key players still enjoying some much needed rest following their involvement in the EUROs and Copa America in recent weeks.

A 28-man squad flew out to the United States earlier today ahead of friendly games against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United – with those games allowing Slot and Co. the chance to weigh up the quality they have at their disposal.

New sporting director Richard Hughes is interested in strengthening Liverpool’s central midfield options this summer with Thiago Alcantara leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract last month and then announcing his retirement from professional football shortly after.

READ MORE: ‘I like the idea’ – Key Liverpool figure explains reason behind decision to quit Anfield this summer

Sky Sports, via @AnythingLFC_ on X, claim that the 45-year-old is wanting to bring in another holding midfielder to add to our current options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in the deep-lying midfield role on numerous occasions by Jurgen Klopp last term but there’s a feeling amongst supporters that his best position is in a more advanced role.

Wataru Endo, meanwhile, performed superbly for the majority of his debut campaign on Merseyside but with the Japan international now the wrong side of 30 it would certainly make sense to bring in some fresh legs and add to the competition for a starting spot.

We’re pretty well stocked in the middle of the park but a world class holding midfielder has been missing from our ranks since the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szobozlai and Stefan Bajcetic are just some of our other midfield options but it remains to be seen what business we will complete between now and the end of August.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions