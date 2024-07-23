(Video) ‘If I’m honest…’ – Trent responds to journalist’s question about his preferred position

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been involved in senior football for nearly eight years, yet the debate as to his best position on the pitch continues to abound.

Having broken into Liverpool’s first team as a right-back, Jurgen Klopp fielded him in an inverted full-back role towards the latter part of his reign at Anfield, while Gareth Southgate frequently deployed the 25-year-old in midfield.

In an interview with The Mirror‘s Jeremy Armstrong, the Reds’ vice-captain was asked if he had a preferred position out of all those in which he’s played, a question that the Scouser batted off.

Trent replied: “I don’t particularly have any opinion on it, if I’m honest. Even if I did, it’s not my decision! As long as I’m on the pitch, I want to impact games and help the team to win, whatever position that may be and in whatever way I can. I just want to be someone who can help the team to win and be successful.

“For me, the team always comes first. Whatever role I’m asked to do, whether it’s a defensive full-back role or an attacking full-back or whatever role in midfield, it doesn’t matter to me as long as I follow the instructions that I’m given and try to carry them out in the best way that I can to help the team win the game.”

While Trent has shown an aptitude for playing in several different positions without truly being nailed down to one, it should be interesting to see how Arne Slot deploys him within the Liverpool team over the coming season.

What’s beyond any doubt is that the 25-year-old’s world-class qualities on the ball, and what he can offer in terms of his passing range, necessitate his inclusion somewhere in the starting XI whenever he’s available to feature.

You can view Trent’s response below (from 4:40), via Mirror Football on YouTube: