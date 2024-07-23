(Video) Trent offers definitive verdict on England’s chances of appointing Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded to recent rumours surrounding Jurgen Klopp and the England manager’s job.

The former Liverpool boss had been named in some quarters as a contender to replace Gareth Southgate following the latter’s post-Euro 2024 departure, but David Ornstein has dismissed the likelihood of the German taking the vacant role.

The 57-year-old had cited the need for a break from football as his primary reason for stepping down from Anfield earlier this year, and one of his most loyal servants on Merseyside has reiterated that stance.

In an interview with The Mirror‘s Jeremy Armstrong, Trent was asked how he’d feel if he were to hear that Klopp had taken the England job, replying: “I’d be surprised! I think it was clear when he announced he was leaving Liverpool.

“From the conversations I’ve had from him and seeing everything that he’s doing on social media, it seems like he’s enjoying his break. It felt like he needed a break from football, so it’d be a huge surprise if that was the case. I think we can rule that one out.”

When asked if he’d be happy to see his former boss taking charge of the Three Lions further down the line, the 25-year-old responded: “Of course! I enjoyed every single minute of working with him. We created amazing memories and we have an amazing bond and relationship. If that ever were the case, then we’d pick up where we left off.”

It’s natural that Trent would love a reunion with Klopp at some point in the future, but we hope the former Reds boss never ends up in the England dugout, considering the extreme scrutiny that such a position carries and how professional criticism can easily seep into a wide-scale personal vendetta.

After the Liverpool vice-captain’s comments, we can safely put to rest any notion that the German will be Southgate’s immedate successor.

You can check out what Trent had to say below, via @MirrorFootball on X: