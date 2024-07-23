(Video) Tyler Morton’s hilarious response when asked how he’ll pass time during flight to USA

Arne Slot and Co. jetted off to America earlier today to complete a number of training sessions and friendly matches ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign next month.

A initial 28-man squad has travelled across the Atlantic for games against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United before the Reds host Sevilla at Anfield on August 11 – six days before our opener against Ipswich.

The players will be put through their paces on the training pitch before getting some minutes in the tank against some quality opposition.

READ MORE: ‘I like the idea’ – Key Liverpool figure explains reason behind decision to quit Anfield this summer

The club’s social media team was busy onboard the plane before take off asking the players what they were planning to do to pass time during the flight.

The likes of Mo Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah all explained what TV programmes they were planning to watch but the best response came from Tyler Morton.

The England youth international, who was sat alongside Harvey Elliott for the flight, explained that he was going to listen to his teammate ‘chat rubbish’ for the entirety of the flight.

There’s a great feeling amongst the squad at the moment and let’s hope the lads can have a productive time in the States.

Check the video below via @LFC on X: