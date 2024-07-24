(Image) Alexander-Arnold appears to be spotted with Real Madrid hero amid contract worries

Liverpool fans are hoping that this summer will see Trent Alexander-Arnold sign a new contract and extend his career with the club into the long-term future.

Despite this, there have been several links between the Scouser and a possible move to Real Madrid which have certainly unnerved many supporters.

Now it appears that our vice captain is on holiday with Jude Bellingham, a player who is both a close friend of our No.66 and just so happens to play for the Spanish giants.

Let’s hope it says more about a bond between two mates, than it does about heads being turned towards the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

You can view the image of Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham via @AnfieldEdition on X:

