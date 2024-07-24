Bascombe on Bosman plans for Van Dijk and Salah in final Liverpool year

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we are entering this summer with three of our best players on the final year of their contracts and that may well prove to be a worry.

Writing for The Telegraph, Chris Bascombe reported on the future of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah:

‘Salah and Van Dijk aware they remain fundamental to the club’s plans this season and there are more financial benefits from leaving on a Bosman.’

READ MORE: (Video) Neville shares what Van Nistelrooy thinks about Gakpo’s Anfield treatment

It may seem obvious but talk of both men leaving the club on a free at the end of next season is certainly not something that many of our fans would like to entertain.

The duo have been at the club for all the major successes achieved under Jurgen Klopp and now that we start a new era under Arne Slot, it’s inevitable that change will come.

Allowing both to depart may seem like a risk though and something that could have a ripple effect across the squad if they are not replaced correctly.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino rolls back the years with trademark Liverpool finish

Regardless of whether you think our captain and best goal scorer deserve one, two or more years on Merseyside – we do need to start planning for life without them.

Whether that be Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak or other options that are bought into the club, we must look ahead to a new era.

Our new head coach is going to be given a tough enough job without having to deal with losing his best players on a free.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions