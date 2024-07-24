(Video) CEO outlines major ‘challenge’ awaiting Slot in America

Liverpool have landed in America and are set to begin our first pre-season under Arne Slot but the new boss has already been faced with problems.

Speaking with the club, CEO Billy Hogan said: “Obviously due to the fact there has been a number of tournaments this summer, we have players who are coming back at various times and that’s a challenge, getting everybody up to a fitness level.”

It’s going to be a balancing act between trying to field the best team possible. increase the fitness of the squad and covering for those still on their holidays.

With such a short period of time where all players will be back in full training before the campaign begins against Ipswich Town, it’s set to be an interesting summer for our new head coach.

You can view Hogan’s comments via @LFC on X:

Our CEO Billy Hogan explained the importance of the club's pre-season tour to the United States both on and off the pitch 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2024

