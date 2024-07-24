(Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder scores bizzare seagull infested goal during cup clash

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting our first televised pre-season friendly under Arne Slot but there are plenty of other teams around the world who have already begun their summer football.

One such side is Aberdeen and ex-Red Leighton Clarkson has found some early form with a goal in the Premier Sports Cup for the Scottish side.

What made this moment interesting though was the fact that the pitch was covered with seagulls as the 22-year-old found the back of the net.

It feels like one finish that might be reposted several times around the internet!

You can watch Clarkson’s goal via @PremSportsTV on X:

2-1 to @AberdeenFC! 🔴 The hosts break quickly after a poor Dean McMaster pass and Leighton Clarkson applies the finish for his side 🎯#PremierSportsCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/YI4ZGJvA7o — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) July 23, 2024

