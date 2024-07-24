(Video) Bobby Firmino rolls back the years with trademark Liverpool finish

Bobby Firmino will always hold a very special place in the heart of Liverpool supporters and there are so many reasons as to why we love him.

One such thing is the trademark no-look finish that the Brazilian pulled off on several occasions and now he’s back up to his old tricks.

Now playing in Saudi Arabia, the 32-year-old uploaded a video of his most recent goal against BW Linz and it’s great.

Our former No.9 will forever by synonymous with the Reds but his no-look goals may build an even greater legacy!

You can watch Firmino’s goal via @roberto_firmino on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T O F I R M I N O (@roberto_firmino)

