James Pearce provides PSR update for Liverpool amid quiet transfer window

Liverpool fans may have expected that transfer activity would have started already and with us being one of two clubs in the Premier League not to make a signing, some are getting frustrated.

In an attempt to explain this lack of activity, James Pearce, Gregg Evans and Andy Jones wrote for The Athletic about the Reds’ current profit and sustainability rules position.

It was reported: ‘Liverpool are in a good position regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and have been for years because of their strong performances, both domestically and in Europe.’

As we watch other clubs struggle to spend due to their failure to abide by the rules, it’s great to see that there are no such shackles on Arne Slot this summer.

Viewing the above will only anger some fans further but it’s at least good to see that we are a well run club and should we want to enter the transfer window – we have the capacity to do so.

It’s more likely that the new coaching staff are wanting to get to grips with the squad before making any major decisions in terms of incomings or outgoings.

Add on the international tournaments that have occurred too, we still have’t seen many big hitters in training and won’t do until much closer to the start of the new season.

Therefore, things may remain quiet until closer to the first game being played in the Premier League.

