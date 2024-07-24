Famine could turn to feast with Liverpool ‘advancing’ on potential triple transfer blitz – report

We’ve just moved beyond the midway point of the summer transfer window and Liverpool have yet to announce any new signings to their playing squad.

The inactivity thus far has caused many Reds supporters to become agitated, especially with rival clubs already pulling off statement incomings, but the famine could possibly turn into a feast over the next five weeks.

According to Football Insider, the Anfield giants are ‘set for a late-window signing blitz’ as talks are ‘advancing on multiple deals’ ahead of the 30 August deadline.

The outlet claimed that Liverpool are ‘working on’ prospective signings of a wide forward, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder, with the possibility that a hitherto quiet summer could soon ignite into a flurry of activity.

READ MORE: Arne Slot could potentially emulate Pep Guardiola trick in his first season at Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Trent names Liverpool legend who he rates even higher than Salah and Van Dijk

It’d be understandable if many Liverpool fans were sceptical about such claims, given that FSG have a reputation for being parsimonious in the transfer market in comparison to some of the Reds’ direct rivals.

However, it’s worth recalling Richard Hughes’ indication earlier this month that we’d likely see a quiet July before activity ramps up in August, with the club’s new sporting director citing Euro 2024 and the Copa America as part of the reasoning for that patient approach.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The three positions mentioned by Football Insider correspond with what The Athletic cited as the likeliest priorities at Anfield, so it definitely appears as if those parts of the squad will dominate the remainder of the transfer window.

Liverpool had two players through the door by 2 July last summer and didn’t sign any more until mid-August, with a couple more arriving in the final two weeks before the deadline. That’d suggest that there’s plausible hope for another late push this time around, especially once Arne Slot has had ample time to work with his current squad.

For some fans it’ll be a case of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it’, and although the clock is ticking ever-closer towards the window shutting, the Reds still have time on their side to secure the business that they need to get done in order to maximise their chances of delivering major silverware in 2025.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions