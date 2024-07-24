Why has Liverpool’s Summer Transfer Window Been So Quiet?

The Jurgen Klopp-sized hole left behind at Liverpool means the fans need something to get excited about – and it seems that the club isn’t about to give it to them with a buzzing transfer window.

The window closes in just over a month’s time, and LFC has to be one of the most silent teams on the market, if not the quietest of all. No big signings have happened yet, leaving supporters wondering what’s happening at Anfield.

Read on to find out some of the reasons why it’s been so quiet on that front up to now.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Strategy and Contracts

Liverpool’s decision to focus on renewing important contracts instead of buying new players is financially solid.

Extending deals with players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Mo Salah isn’t cheap. While it seems unadventurous, this method aims to keep the team’s core intact and ensure that they remain committed to LFC in the long-term. Compare the latest Premier League betting odds with last season, and many will still be in favour of the Reds.

The price tag of existing players can limit what remains from budgets after securing existing stars’ futures. Such an approach may seem safe but reflects broader squad stability goals.

There is also no pressing need to add players to Liverpool’s current squad. The team has fewer gaping holes compared to previous transfer windows such as lasr summer, when they had to rebuild the midfield after losing James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson.

READ MORE: (Video) John Barnes makes Arne Slot plea to Liverpool fans ahead of new season

New Boss

The appointment of Arne Slot as Liverpool’s new head coach has also created a deafening silence.

The 45-year-old is known for meticulously planning ahead of any moves while he gets a chance to see what he already has under him. He wants every choice that he makes within markets later down the line to be either backed up with data or knowledge by working alongside loaned-out talents or academic prospects, and he hasn’t worked with them yet. He’s new to the team and scoping everything out.

He needs to make a strategic, informed choice rather than just throwing darts at the board blindfolded. Not that he’d be totally blindfolded; he’ll obviously have watched Liverpool for some time, but to truly understand the team, he needs to work with the players firsthand.

Slot’s approach matches the club’s long-term goals, as he wants to give all players a fair shot and see where they might fall short. By doing this, he can identify which areas need strengthening in his squad, which may take longer but will be more effective for later signings, especially towards the end of the transfer window.

International Tournaments

Recent international tournaments have slowed things down in terms of transfers at Liverpool, with players involved in Euro 2024, Copa America, etc. Talks have been put on hold amid their focus on national team duty, making it harder to get deals done.

Richard Hughes acknowledged that during such major international competitions, the transfer market tends to slow down significantly. He expects a busier period in August after players return from their respective national teams and clubs have had time to review them more closely. Most of them will have done so by now, but August is a time for a last-minute transfer window buzz.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides negative update on Takefusa Kubo’s Liverpool transfer

The Need for Internal Improvements

Before looking at the transfer market, Liverpool’s new sporting director has stressed the need for internal improvements.

Hughes and Slot are committed to improving the team’s performance on the training ground. They appear to think that the current squad still has untapped potential which can be unlocked through alternative training methods and tactics.

This focus on internal development is a strategic move towards constructing a more coherent and well-oiled team. The idea behind prioritising these improvements at Anfield is to create a stronger base. It’s not that Klopp didn’t have a strong base – it was one of the best – but Slot will want to make it well and truly his own.

Potential for Late Moves

Liverpool may have had a quiet transfer window so far, but that dosn’t mean there won’t be any activity.

Hughes has alluded to possible last-minute deals being done, especially with August setting in when the market tends to heat up. Strategic signings could still happen for the Reds in essential areas.

The approach taken by the club this summer is cautiousness mixed with strategy. Liverpool want to stabilise for next season by focusing on renewing contracts, enhancing some areas within their ranks and evaluating what they already have. Although it may lack glamour compared to big-money signings, this could be the key to success for LFC.

Perhaps Liverpool’s transfer window isn’t a damp squib – let’s see what happens as we approach August. The club wants sustainable achievement, and fans would be well advised to trust in the process. It’s not all about signing new players to win silverware this season.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions